Traditional crafts weave modern stories

Xinhua) 13:46, August 07, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Bent over a luminous vase of pink peonies, a young craftsman guided his enameling tool in patient, practiced circles at a factory in central Beijing, breathing new life into China's cloisonné tradition.

At Beijing Enamel Factory, cloisonné, which was more broadly used in jewelry and metalware in the ancient royal court, now quietly evolves through the hands of young craftsmen.

"Cloisonné has always been about adaptation," said Zhong Liansheng, chief craft artist at the factory. Born in 1962, Zhong has watched this transformation unfold before his eyes.

Cloisonné stands out as a vivid fusion of timeless artistry and contemporary appeal, according to the master.

With ingenious designs, superb craftsmanship and auspicious symbolism, cloisonné artworks bridge tradition and modern aesthetics, gaining popularity among consumers both at home and abroad. In recent years, cloisonné pieces have often been presented by China as national gifts at major diplomatic events.

This growing appeal also reflects a broader revival of traditional crafts across China, backed by government support and a new generation eager to embrace their cultural heritage.

CRAFTSMANSHIP MEETS MODERNITY

"At the core of cloisonné's mystique is its exquisite delicacy, achieved through countless steps that demand absolute precision at every turn," Zhong said, adding that each object -- be it a gleaming dome or a small jewelry box -- undergoes multiple laborious steps.

Cloisonné begins with shaping a copper body, then bending fine wires into intricate patterns affixed to the surface. The piece is fired to fuse the filigree, then filled with enamel made from mineral powders. After repeated firing, polishing and gilding, the result is a luminous work of precision and color.

"This work is truly the perfect embodiment of craftsmanship," Zhong said. Yet for him, honoring the past is not enough.

"Don't just copy the old styles," he said, adding that these ancient arts will only endure if they find a place in people's everyday lives.

In recent years, Beijing Enamel Factory has applied cloisonné techniques to architectural décor, from upscale interior design elements to public art installations.

"We have to create masterpieces that carry our era's aesthetics," Zhong said, highlighting the importance of keeping cloisonné alive as a dynamic art form rather than a static relic.

His philosophy resonates with a broader shift, as across China, inheritors of intangible cultural heritage are blending tradition with modernity. One notable example is cloisonné artisan Xiong Songtao in Beijing, whose glistening enamel pieces earned his workshop a global partnership with the Spanish fashion brand LOEWE.

Similar partnerships have emerged in other crafts. The Italian brand Fendi collaborated with artisans from China's Yi ethnic group to create a Baguette bag featuring traditional Yi embroidery and silverwork. French luxury brand Dior incorporated "Ronghua," a velvet flower-making craft that has been practiced since the Tang Dynasty (618-907), into its men's couture knitwear.

Among the driving forces of the revival of traditional crafts are young Chinese consumers. Gen-Z in particular has developed a proud appetite for homegrown designs and motifs, fueling the "Guochao" or "China-chic" wave that values authenticity and heritage.

The surging sales of cultural-heritage-themed products reflect this trend. According to data from China's leading e-commerce platforms, Taobao and Tmall, the annual transaction volume of intangible cultural heritage-related products surpassed the 100-billion-yuan mark in 2023, reaching 107.32 billion yuan (about 15 billion U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 37.7 percent.

POLICY-DRIVEN PRESERVATION

Behind cloisonné's comeback is not only the passion of masters like Zhong, but a concerted push by the Chinese government to preserve and revitalize traditional crafts.

Cloisonné, widely produced during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties, was listed as a national intangible heritage in 2006.

In 2017, the central government issued a set of guidelines on advancing the inheritance and development of fine traditional Chinese culture, emphasizing efforts to preserve cultural heritage, nourish artistic creation, integrate traditional culture into daily life and industry, and promote mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations.

The impact of such policies is tangible. Across the country, over 11,000 intangible cultural heritage workshops have been established, preserving traditional crafts while also creating jobs in local communities. As of March this year, the number of national-level intangible cultural heritage inheritors had grown to nearly 4,000.

Zhong noted that each year, various government agencies channel resources into keeping cloisonné alive.

"The Beijing government supports us in R&D projects, including developing new enamel glazes," Zhong explained, adding that the Beijing Municipal Science and Technology Commission has sponsored the company's research into lead-free enamel, a greener alternative to traditional leaded glass glaze.

Education plays an equally vital role. Beijing Enamel Factory has introduced cloisonné-making courses in several primary and middle schools as an extracurricular program to spark interest among youth.

"Of course, not everyone will become a cloisonné artisan," Zhong said with a smile. "But whatever they do in life, they can help pass on the flame."

