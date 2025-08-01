Languages

DIY off-road vehicle goes full beast mode

(People's Daily App) 15:27, August 01, 2025

This vlogger built an all-terrain vehicle from scratch! It climbs slopes, clears obstacles and spins in place like it's nothing.

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Chen Weiqing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)

