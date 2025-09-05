China's victory against Japanese aggression catalyzes world national liberation movement: report

Xinhua) 14:20, September 05, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese victory in the war of resistance against Japanese aggression not only laid a solid foundation for China's own liberation but also profoundly inspired freedom struggles throughout oppressed nations as well as colonial and semi-colonial territories, a report says Friday.

Titled "Remembering History and Defending Justice -- Great Contributions of the Main Battlefield in the East of the World Anti-Fascist War," the report was published in both Chinese and English by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The victory inspired confidence and courage in oppressed colonial and semi-colonial countries worldwide to fight for national independence and liberation, the report says.

Meanwhile, the revolutionary theories and practices developed by the Communist Party of China during the war offered viable liberation strategies for oppressed nations worldwide, it adds.

Xinhua Institute, with policy research as its main focus, has in recent years carried out forward-looking, strategic and preparatory research concerning major domestic and global issues -- producing many influential research outcomes in the process.

