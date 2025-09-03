Photo exhibition in Russia marks 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japanese aggression

Xinhua) 21:15, September 03, 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition opened Tuesday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The event, titled "True Friends Forged in Fire," was co-organized by the Chinese Consulate General in Vladivostok, the Eurasia Regional Bureau of Xinhua News Agency, the China Image Group and the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

More than 300 people attended the exhibition, including representatives from political, business and academic circles in Primorye Territory, as well as envoys from various countries and members of the Chinese community in Russia.

The exhibition features over 60 precious images from Xinhua's archives, highlighting the joint struggle of Chinese and Soviet soldiers and civilians against fascist aggression, as well as the profound friendship forged during the wars.

Wang Jun, acting Chinese consul general in Vladivostok, said at the opening ceremony that China was the main battlefield in the East during World War II, noting that Chinese and Soviet people had fought shoulder to shoulder and forged a close bond of comradeship in their life-and-death struggle.

"Each precious image takes us back to those war-torn years, allowing us to honor the heroes and heroines who sacrificed their lives for freedom and justice, and to remember the history written in blood and courage," said Wang.

Vera Shcherbina, first vice governor and chairman of the government of Primorye Territory, emphasized that Russia and China share a common stance on defending historical memory and safeguarding the post-war international order. "This exhibition will contribute to mutual understanding and the continued friendship between the Russian and Chinese peoples."

In a congratulatory letter, Gennady Krasnikov, president of the Russian Academy of Sciences, stressed the exhibition's special significance as China and Russia jointly commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory.

"It serves as an important step for both countries to remember and pass down history," he wrote. "Our shared history will be forever recorded, and the glory of victory will inspire new achievements."

