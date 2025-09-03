Exhibition commemorating victory over Japanese aggression, fascism opens in northeast China

Xinhua) 09:53, September 03, 2025

HARBIN, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War was launched Tuesday in Harbin, the capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

The exhibition, held in the Northeast China Revolutionary Martyrs' Memorial Hall in Harbin, presents the history of Heilongjiang's 14 years of resistance through documents, photographs and weapons used in that period.

Heilongjiang was one of the main battlefields of the resistance in northeast China. The exhibition details the province's resistance history, showing visitors how its patriotic generals bravely led troops to fight against Japanese aggressors, and how the Northeast Anti-Japanese United Army contained Japanese forces and provided strategic support for China's resistance war.

Visitors are able to interact with AI figures to learn about the daily life of the soldiers during the war and other parts of this period of history.

