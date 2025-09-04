Grand cultural gala staged in Beijing to mark 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

Xinhua) 08:17, September 04, 2025

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers present flowers to war veterans before a grand cultural gala at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. The grand cultural gala with the theme of "Justice Prevails" was staged here to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

Members of the Chinese Young Pioneers present flowers to war veterans before a grand cultural gala at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. The grand cultural gala with the theme of "Justice Prevails" was staged here to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

War veterans arrive amid warm applause before a grand cultural gala at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. The grand cultural gala with the theme of "Justice Prevails" was staged here to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

War veterans arrive amid warm applause before a grand cultural gala at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. The grand cultural gala with the theme of "Justice Prevails" was staged here to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

A grand cultural gala with the theme of "Justice Prevails" is staged to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

