Commemorative stamps issued to mark 80th anniversary of victory against Japanese aggression, fascism

Xinhua) 08:20, September 04, 2025

This photo shows a miniature sheet of the commemorative stamps issued by China Post to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War on Sept. 3, 2025. A total of six million stamp sets were issued, with each set containing 13 stamps. Five million miniature sheets were also issued. (Xinhua/Li He)

This photo shows a souvenir sheet of the commemorative stamps issued by China Post to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War on Sept. 3, 2025. A total of six million stamp sets were issued, with each set containing 13 stamps. Five million miniature sheets were also issued. (Xinhua/Li He)

A staff member introduces the commemorative stamps issued by China Post to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at a stamp company in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. A total of six million stamp sets were issued, with each set containing 13 stamps. Five million miniature sheets were also issued. (Xinhua/Li He)

A citizen shows the commemorative stamps issued by China Post to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at a stamp company in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. A total of six million stamp sets were issued, with each set containing 13 stamps. Five million miniature sheets were also issued. (Xinhua/Li He)

