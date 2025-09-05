Home>>
China allocates 940 mln yuan to support flood-hit regions
(Xinhua) 14:14, September 05, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 940 million yuan (about 132 million U.S. dollars) in disaster relief funds to support flood-hit regions, the Ministry of Finance said Friday.
Of the total funds, part of the money will go to four provincial-level regions -- Fujian, Guangdong, Xinjiang and Gansu -- to assist with crop replanting and the repair of damaged farming facilities, according to the ministry.
Meanwhile, eight provincial-level regions, namely Beijing, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Fujian, Shandong, Sichuan and Gansu, will receive funding to accelerate repairs on flood-damaged water conservancy projects, the ministry stated.
