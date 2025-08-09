China allocates 70 million yuan to repair roads in flood-hit regions

Xinhua) 11:23, August 09, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday allocated 70 million yuan (about 9.81 million U.S. dollars) from its central fiscal reserves to expedite emergency road repairs in flood-affected regions.

The funds, which were issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport, targeted seven provincial-level regions -- Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Jilin, Zhejiang and Fujian.

They will address critical hazards, including collapsed slopes, bridge failures and submerged sections, aiming to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

