China allocates 70 million yuan to repair roads in flood-hit regions
(Xinhua) 11:23, August 09, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday allocated 70 million yuan (about 9.81 million U.S. dollars) from its central fiscal reserves to expedite emergency road repairs in flood-affected regions.
The funds, which were issued by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport, targeted seven provincial-level regions -- Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Jilin, Zhejiang and Fujian.
They will address critical hazards, including collapsed slopes, bridge failures and submerged sections, aiming to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)
