China allocates 50 million yuan to support flood-hit Hebei

Xinhua) 14:00, July 28, 2025

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Monday that it has allocated 50 million yuan (about 7 million U.S. dollars) to assist relief efforts in north China's Hebei Province, which has been affected by a severe flooding disaster.

The funds will be primarily used for the post-disaster emergency recovery and construction of infrastructure and public service facilities in affected areas, including damaged roads, bridges, water conservancy projects, schools and hospitals, to ensure a swift return to normal work and daily life, the NDRC said.

The national commission for disaster prevention, reduction and relief launched a Level-IV emergency response for flood-hit Hebei on Monday.

China has a four-tier emergency response system for flood control, with Level I being the most severe.

On Friday, Chinese authorities allocated 23,000 items of central disaster relief supplies, including folding beds and towel blankets, to support emergency relocation and aid efforts in the flood-hit Hebei and Shaanxi provinces.

