Soldiers mobilized to clear flood-hit county in SW China

(People's Daily App) 16:57, July 03, 2025

In the aftermath of two rounds of heavy flooding within a week, Chinese soldiers have been deployed to assist with cleanup efforts in Rongjiang county, Guizhou Province. Watch as troops work to clear debris using a small cart.

