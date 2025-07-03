Soldiers mobilized to clear flood-hit county in SW China
(People's Daily App) 16:57, July 03, 2025
In the aftermath of two rounds of heavy flooding within a week, Chinese soldiers have been deployed to assist with cleanup efforts in Rongjiang county, Guizhou Province. Watch as troops work to clear debris using a small cart.
(Edited by Huang Jingjing and Zhong Gege)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ministry warns of flood risk in north, drought in south
- China allocates 580 mln yuan to bolster flood control efforts
- China inspects flood control capabilities ahead of rainy season
- Chinese vice premier urges efforts to ensure warm winter for flood-affected people
- Hainan responds to extensive flooding
- Seawater backflow in coastal cities a result of combined influence of weather, tide: experts
- China warns of floods exceeding warning marks in southern regions
- China activates level-IV emergency response to flooding in Guangdong, Hainan
- Heavy rains flood Dalian: Police form human wall, protecting residents
- China activates Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Liaoning
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.