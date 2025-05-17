China inspects flood control capabilities ahead of rainy season
BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China has deployed inspection teams to regions along its major river basins to strengthen flood control ahead of the annual flood season.
Eight inspection teams have been dispatched to 15 provincial-level regions, including Beijing -- the capital -- and neighboring Hebei Province as well as northeast China's Liaoning Province, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
Inspections are focusing on various aspects of flood control, including local emergency response capabilities, emergency supplies, and facility and project risk assessment, according to the ministry.
It said that while preliminary findings indicate most areas are well-prepared, some lack updated risk assessments, proper evacuation protocols, or sufficient disaster response resources.
Local authorities have been ordered to address these issues immediately, the ministry said.
