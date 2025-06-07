Home>>
China allocates 580 mln yuan to bolster flood control efforts
(Xinhua) 14:26, June 07, 2025
BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China has allocated 580 million yuan (about 80.73 million U.S. dollars) to provincial-level regions to strengthen their flood control work, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
These funds, distributed by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Water Resources, have been directed to 29 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.
Local governments are required to conduct in-depth hazard inspections of water conservancy facilities critical for flood control -- such as river and lake embankments, reservoirs and key sea dikes.
They are also urged to make comprehensive preparations for flood prevention and control during the main flood season.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- China inspects flood control capabilities ahead of rainy season
- Chinese vice premier urges efforts to ensure warm winter for flood-affected people
- Hainan responds to extensive flooding
- Seawater backflow in coastal cities a result of combined influence of weather, tide: experts
- China warns of floods exceeding warning marks in southern regions
- China activates level-IV emergency response to flooding in Guangdong, Hainan
- Heavy rains flood Dalian: Police form human wall, protecting residents
- China activates Level-IV emergency response to flooding in Liaoning
- China's flood-control situation remains complex, serious: vice minister
- Technologies, smart system facilitate flood prevention in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.