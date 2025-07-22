Home>>
2 dead, 10 missing in flash flood in east China
(Xinhua) 14:33, July 22, 2025
JINAN, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Two people have died and 10 people are missing following a flash flood in east China's Shandong Province early on Tuesday, local authorities said.
Torrential rains lashed Laiwu District in Jinan, capital of Shandong Province, for five hours until 5 a.m. Tuesday, with up to 364 mm of precipitation, the district government said in a statement.
The rain triggered a flash flood near two villages in Dawangzhuang township, washing away and damaging 19 houses and leaving two people dead and 10 more missing.
Local authorities are going all out to locate the missing ones.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Northeast China provinces on alert for battling main flood season
- China's Fujian activates Level-IV flood control emergency as Typhoon Wipha approaches
- Chinese residents cook for flood fighters
- Soldiers mobilized to clear flood-hit county in SW China
- Ministry warns of flood risk in north, drought in south
- China allocates 580 mln yuan to bolster flood control efforts
- China inspects flood control capabilities ahead of rainy season
- Chinese vice premier urges efforts to ensure warm winter for flood-affected people
- Hainan responds to extensive flooding
- Seawater backflow in coastal cities a result of combined influence of weather, tide: experts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.