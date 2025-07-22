2 dead, 10 missing in flash flood in east China

Xinhua) 14:33, July 22, 2025

JINAN, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Two people have died and 10 people are missing following a flash flood in east China's Shandong Province early on Tuesday, local authorities said.

Torrential rains lashed Laiwu District in Jinan, capital of Shandong Province, for five hours until 5 a.m. Tuesday, with up to 364 mm of precipitation, the district government said in a statement.

The rain triggered a flash flood near two villages in Dawangzhuang township, washing away and damaging 19 houses and leaving two people dead and 10 more missing.

Local authorities are going all out to locate the missing ones.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)