Northeast China provinces on alert for battling main flood season

Xinhua) 08:46, July 22, 2025

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- The northeast China provinces of Liaoning and Jilin have been placed on alert as the main flood season brings strong winds and heavy rains.

Dalian, a coastal city in Liaoning Province, issued a yellow rainstorm alert and raised its emergency response for flood control to Level III on Monday as heavy rainfall is forecast to hit many parts of the city between Monday and Tuesday.

According to the meteorological authorities, the average precipitation in Dalian from Sunday noon to 8 a.m. Monday reached 31 mm, with a maximum rainfall of 139.1 mm recorded in Shihe Street of Jinpu New Area.

Dalian's meteorological observatory also issued a yellow alert for marine thunderstorms on Monday, warning of short bursts of gales and downpours along coastal areas.

Residents were advised to stay clear of flood-prone areas, avoid wading through water, and keep away from power infrastructure to prevent the risk of electric shocks.

Elsewhere in Liaoning, the cities of Anshan, Benxi and Dandong also launched emergency response for flood control and issued various alerts for weather-induced geological disasters, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The provincial department of water resources continues to monitor river and reservoir levels and oversee dam safety inspections.

Currently, a total of 60 tailings ponds and mining enterprises across Liaoning have suspended operations, while over 11,000 people have been relocated, according to the provincial emergency management department.

In neighboring Jilin Province, the provincial department of water resources launched a Level IV emergency response for flood and drought disaster prevention at noon on Monday.

According to the department, heavy rainfall from Sunday to Monday affected the Yalu River Basin, causing several rivers to exceed the warning levels. The downpours are expected to continue through Tuesday.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response, and a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

