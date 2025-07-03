Chinese residents cook for flood fighters
(People's Daily App) 16:58, July 03, 2025
In Rongjiang, Guizhou Province, locals cook for those battling floods on the front lines. This heartfelt gesture distinctly shows how the Chinese stand united through thick and thin.
