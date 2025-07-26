Chinese premier chairs meeting on flood, drought controls

July 26, 2025

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday presided over a State Council executive meeting, where attendees were briefed on the current progress of flood and drought prevention and control efforts, as well as the work plan for the next stage.

The executive meeting also reviewed and approved interim measures for natural disaster investigation and evaluation, while announcing steps to gradually implement free pre-school education.

As China enters a key phase of flood prevention, the meeting urged all relevant departments to strengthen coordination and collaboration to help the country safely navigate the flood season.

Ensuring people's safety should remain the top priority of all work, the meeting emphasized, calling for efforts to enhance monitoring and warning systems for emergencies and improve risk management in key areas, projects and vulnerable points.

For drought-affected areas, it is important to guarantee adequate irrigation for crops and secure drinking water supplies, the meeting emphasized.

While emphasizing the importance of investigating and evaluating natural disasters, the meeting stressed the need to enhance capabilities in disaster prevention, reduction, and relief.

The meeting underscored the gradual implementation of free pre-school education as an important initiative that would benefit the public, urging local governments to develop specific plans and prepare related subsidies.

For children whose families face economic difficulties, who are orphans, or who have physical challenges, relevant departments should ensure the alignment of supportive measures and guarantee that their bottom-line needs are met, according to the meeting.

It is also important to accelerate the construction of related infrastructure, improve wages for kindergarten teachers, and safeguard both the physical and psychological wellbeing of kindergarten children, the meeting noted.

