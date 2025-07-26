China launches Level-IV emergency response for flood control in eastern Zhejiang, Fujian

Xinhua) 10:26, July 26, 2025

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Friday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in eastern provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian due to the approaching Typhoon Francisco.

The ministry forecast moderate to heavy rain from Friday through Sunday across Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Jiangxi and Hunan, warning that small- and medium-sized rivers in these regions are likely to rise above their warning levels.

Local authorities have been instructed to monitor weather developments closely and to implement robust measures against floods in medium and small rivers, mountain torrent disasters, and urban waterlogging.

Two work teams have been dispatched to Zhejiang and Fujian to guide flood-prevention efforts.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)