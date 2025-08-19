China activates emergency response for flood control in Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei

Xinhua) 13:07, August 19, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters on Tuesday initiated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in Beijing and neighboring Tianjin Municipality and Hebei Province, in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

Two working groups have been dispatched to Beijing and Hebei to assist with flood prevention and disaster relief efforts, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

According to meteorological forecasts, parts of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region will experience heavy to torrential rain starting Tuesday, with some areas in Beijing and Tianjin as well as central and northeastern Hebei expecting extremely heavy downpours.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)