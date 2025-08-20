China activates Level-IV emergency flood-control response in multiple regions
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources on Tuesday activated a Level-IV emergency flood-control response mechanism in the provincial-level regions of Tianjin, Hebei, Liaoning and Yunnan, anticipating downpours and potential flooding.
The ministry also renewed a Level-IV emergency flood-control response in Beijing.
Torrential rains are forecast in these regions from Aug. 19 to 22, raising risks of certain small and medium-sized rivers rising above warning levels.
The ministry has ordered local authorities to strengthen their weather monitoring, forecast and early-warning systems, improve safeguards against mountain torrents and urban waterlogging, and ensure that residents in vulnerable areas are relocated promptly.
Teams have been dispatched to Tianjin and Hebei to assist with flood-control efforts, according to the ministry.
