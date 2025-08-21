China activates emergency response for flood control in Liaoning, Sichuan, Yunnan

Xinhua) 16:13, August 21, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control on Thursday in Liaoning, Sichuan, and Yunnan provinces, in anticipation of heavy rainfall.

According to meteorological forecasts, parts of the three provinces will experience heavy rain or rainstorms from Thursday to Friday, with some areas expecting torrential downpours.

China's emergency response system has four tiers, with Level I being the most severe.

