China refutes EU official's statements on V-Day commemorations

Xinhua) 10:39, September 05, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the statements by an EU official are full of ideological bias without basic historical common sense, and blatantly stoke rivalry and confrontation.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on the statements of Kaja Kallas, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Commission, who said that China standing with Russia, Iran, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) during the commemoration is not just anti-Western optics but also a direct challenge to the international system built on rules.

"It's a disrespect to the history of World War II and harms the EU's own interests. It's very wrongful and irresponsible. China firmly opposes and condemns that," Guo said.

Guo stressed that the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression is an important part of the World Anti-Fascist War.

Eighty years ago, with enormous national sacrifice, the Chinese people made great contributions to saving humanity's civilization and defending world peace. At that time, friends from Russia, the United States and some European countries offered precious assistance and support to the Chinese people in their resistance against aggression, said Guo.

"Only by remembering history can we truly uphold peace," Guo said, adding that China hosted the events commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in order to remember history, honor the fallen heroes, cherish peace and create a better future, and to jointly defend the victorious outcomes of World War II and post-war international order with all peace-loving countries in the world.

Twenty-six foreign heads of state and government, more than 20 high-level representatives of foreign governments and heads of international organizations, and over 100 diplomatic envoys from other countries, including 19 European countries, attended the events, according to the spokesperson.

"We have the participation from five continents across the world. The participation is highly representative. That precisely shows the international community has wide recognition of the historic contribution of China's war of resistance and its world significance as well as the common aspiration and determination to safeguard world peace and stability," Guo said.

Noting that in the current volatile and turbulent international landscape, the world needs, more than ever, solidarity and cooperation, Guo said Europe, where World War II was unleashed, is supposed to have a far deeper understanding of the lessons of history and the importance of unity. However, some EU leaders have been sticking to Cold-War mentality and severe ideological bias and deliberately created division and confrontation. This does not serve the EU's own interests and will further harm its reputation and influence in the world.

"We hope some in the EU will abandon their prejudice and arrogance, establish a correct historical perspective of World War II and a rational perception of China, immediately correct the wrongful remarks, undo negative influence and contribute to a more peaceful and stable world and sound China-EU relations, rather than the other way around," Guo said.

