China calls on EU to provide fair, just, non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese firms

Xinhua) 09:37, August 01, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China calls on the European Union (EU) to provide a fair, just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies seeking to invest and operate in Europe, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

China hopes the EU will keep its market open, take the concerns of Chinese companies seriously, and exercise restraint in the implementation of restrictive trade measures, said commerce ministry spokesperson He Yadong at a regular press conference.

He stressed that China will continue to expand high-level opening-up, improve its business environment, fully ensure national treatment for foreign investors, and strengthen intellectual property protection, in order to provide sound services for foreign companies.

China welcomes more European enterprises to invest in China, further explore the Chinese market and share its development opportunities, the spokesperson added.

