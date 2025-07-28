Interview: China, EU should enhance partnership to jointly promote global stability, says Portuguese expert

LISBON, July 26 (Xinhua) -- As the world shifts away from unipolar dominance, strengthening mutual trust between China and the EU holds practical significance for global stability, said a Portuguese expert in a recent interview with Xinhua.

"Over the 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and the EU, both sides have consistently contributed to global stability in a responsible manner amid complex international circumstances," said Rui Lourido, president of the Portugal-based think tank Observatory for China.

China and the European Economic Community -- the precursor to today's EU -- established diplomatic relations in 1975. Nowadays, the two together account for over one-third of the global GDP and more than one-quarter of the world trade.

He called on China and the EU to enhance their comprehensive strategic partnership with greater courage and wisdom and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.

Lourido criticized some EU member governments for "submitting uncritically to the anti-China rhetoric and pressure campaigns of successive U.S. administrations," which, in his words, aim to hinder China's development through unilateral sanctions that violate World Trade Organization rules.

He argued that designating China as a "systemic rival" often overlooks the broader interests of European citizens and businesses.

"What is encouraging is that, in the face of U.S. tariff pressures on the EU, a shift is emerging among Europe's leadership," Lourido said, noting that European leaders have increasingly sought to deepen economic ties with China as a counterbalance to trade tensions with the United States.

While China and the EU differ in political systems and cultures, "there are no irreconcilable interests between them," said the expert, highlighting the fact that over the decades, both sides have managed their differences through dialogue and mutual respect, safeguarding the overall partnership.

According to Lourido, deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU not only serves the interests of their people but also contributes to global stability.

"The deepening of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership is not only a continuation of five decades of cooperation, but also a positive contribution to the stability of a future multipolar world order," he said.

The expert noted that Chinese companies have made rapid progress in such fields as electric motor and battery technologies, green energy development, and sustainable reforestation, which offer valuable lessons for other countries.

Increased technological cooperation and joint investment between the EU and China would help both sides meet their environmental goals, said Lourido, adding that the two sides should continue promoting mutual learning among civilizations and further deepen economic and cultural ties to enhance mutual understanding.

