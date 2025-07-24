Chinese premier co-chairs 25th China-EU Summit with EU leaders

Xinhua) 16:29, July 24, 2025

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen jointly chaired the 25th China-EU Summit in Beijing on Thursday.

