Home>>
Chinese premier co-chairs 25th China-EU Summit with EU leaders
(Xinhua) 16:29, July 24, 2025
BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang, President of the European Council Antonio Costa, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen jointly chaired the 25th China-EU Summit in Beijing on Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China, EU should uphold openness and cooperation, properly manage differences: Xi
- Xi calls on China, EU to provide more stability, certainty for world through steady, sound bilateral relations
- Commentary: Half a century on, China-EU ties require collaboration rather than division
- China to evaluate WTO ruling on standard essential patent disputes with EU
- Time for China, EU to broaden consensus on navigating next 50 years of relations
- Interview: EU should join China to work for a brighter future of cooperation, says Chinese ambassador
- Summit a key moment for China-EU ties
- China urges EU to stop harming legitimate interests of Chinese enterprises
- FM spokesperson speaks about China's expectations for 25th China-EU Summit
- China, EU to hold 25th China-EU Summit in Beijing
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.