Xi calls on China, EU to provide more stability, certainty for world through steady, sound bilateral relations

Xinhua) 14:47, July 24, 2025

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on China and the European Union (EU) to provide more stability and certainty for the world through steady and sound China-EU relations.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who are here for the 25th China-EU Summit in Beijing.

Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of China-EU diplomatic ties, and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, Xi said China-EU relations have come to another critical juncture in history.

He said over the past 50 years, China and the EU have achieved fruitful outcomes in exchanges and cooperation, delivering mutual success and worldwide benefits, and an important understanding and insight is that the two sides should respect each other, seek commonality while reserving differences, uphold openness and cooperation, and pursue mutual benefit.

These are also important principles and the right direction for China-EU relations in the future, Xi said. Faced with accelerating global transformation not seen in a century and a changing and turbulent world, Chinese and EU leaders should once again demonstrate vision and leadership, and make the right strategic choices that will meet people's expectations and stand the scrutiny of history, he added.

Xi underscored the importance for China and the EU, both constructive forces for multilateralism and openness and cooperation, to strengthen communication, enhance trust and deepen cooperation in a more challenging and complex international situation, in order to provide more stability and certainty for the world through steady and sound China-EU relations.

Both as "big guys" in the international community, China and the EU should keep their bilateral relationship growing in the right direction, and work together to usher it into an even brighter next 50 years, he said.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Wu Chaolan)