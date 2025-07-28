China-Europe green cooperation holds vast potential: BiH expert

Xinhua) 08:45, July 28, 2025

SARAJEVO, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Green cooperation between China and Europe holds vast potential, particularly for Western Balkan countries, Gavran Igor, an economic analyst from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Igor said BiH faces mounting pressure from environmental challenges and a lagging energy transition, making international partnerships increasingly urgent.

"China is clearly the most logical partner," he noted, citing the country's leading position in green energy technology, new energy vehicles and infrastructure development.

As BiH seeks to reduce its reliance on coal and modernize its energy infrastructure, it lacks the financial and technological resources to act alone, Igor added.

"We do not produce wind turbines or solar panels, nor do we manufacture electric vehicles," Igor explained, "therefore, China's role as a producer and investor is crucial."

Highlighting successful cooperation cases, such as hydro and wind energy projects and clean coal technology upgrades, Igor called them "only a beginning." He urged a simplified administrative process to attract more green investment.

Igor sees green cooperation as a win-win strategy. "It's not just about technology or energy -- it's about building peace through development," he said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)