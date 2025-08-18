Home>>
China extends anti-subsidy probe into EU dairy products
(Xinhua) 16:49, August 18, 2025
BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said Monday that it will extend the ongoing anti-subsidy investigation into certain dairy products imported from the European Union (EU).
Given the complexity of the case, and following relevant regulations, the ministry has decided to extend the probe until Feb. 21, 2026, the ministry said in a statement on its website.
The ministry initiated the investigation on Aug. 21 last year.
