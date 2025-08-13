Languages

Archive

Home>>

China launches countermeasures against two EU financial institutions

(Xinhua) 15:09, August 13, 2025

BEIJING, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's commerce ministry on Wednesday announced countermeasures against two financial institutions in the European Union (EU) after the EU listed two Chinese financial institutions in its sanctions against Russia. 

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories