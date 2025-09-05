Hungarian FM shares video of Chinese FM Wang Yi gifting him Chinese brand sneakers

Global Times) 08:38, September 05, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who is in China to attend commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, in Beijing, capital of China, September 2025. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi presented a pair of Chinese brand sneakers to Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during their meeting in Beijing on Wednesday. Shortly after, Szijjarto posted picture and video of the shoes on social media.

Szijjarto posted on his Instagram video and picture of a pair of white Chinese brand sneaker Wang presented to him, saying "looking forward to inaugurating it."

Szijjarto is in China to attend commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, relations between China and Hungary are at their best in history.

The successful cooperation between the two countries demonstrates that China and Europe are partners instead of rivals, Wang said, adding that the friendship between China and Hungary sets an example for China and Europe to enhance mutual trust and expand cooperation, per Xinhua.

For his part, Szijjarto said Hungary highly appreciates China for always standing on the side of peace and playing a key role in promoting world peace and stability. China is the most important cooperation partner of Hungary, and the Hungarian side looks forward to further deepening its relations with China.

Cooperation between Europe and China brings about opportunities rather than risks, and regarding China as a systemic rival is the biggest misjudgement, Szijjarto noted, adding that the Hungarian side is willing to play a constructive role in promoting the development of Europe-China relations, Xinhua reported.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)