Hungarian students seek to bolster cultural, economic ties with China
(People's Daily Online) 16:31, May 10, 2024
Students at the Hungarian-Chinese bilingual school in Budapest, capital of Hungary, sang a Chinese children's song titled "Where is Spring?"
But where is spring? It resides in the blossoming friendship between Hungarian and Chinese young people and their hope for stronger future ties.
Photos
