Orban criticizes EU pressure, defends Hungary's sovereignty in anniversary speech

Xinhua) 09:10, October 24, 2024

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during an event marking the 68th anniversary of the 1956 revolution in Budapest, Hungary, on Oct. 23, 2024. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivered a defiant speech in Budapest on Wednesday, marking the 68th anniversary of the 1956 revolution by emphasizing Hungary's determination to defend its national sovereignty against growing pressure from the European Union (EU).

Addressing thousands of supporters, Orban likened the current struggle against EU interference to Hungary's historic fight for freedom, while also criticizing Europe's role in the ongoing Ukraine conflict and warning of the potential dangers of further escalation.

"Brussels's pressure on our country and government grows stronger day by day," Orban warned, highlighting what he described as increasing efforts by the EU to undermine Hungary's national government.

Addressing the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, Orban expressed concern over Europe's role in a "protracted and costly" conflict. He criticized his political opponents for supporting intervention, portraying their stance as a misguided extension of the struggle for freedom.

Orban painted a grim picture of the geopolitical landscape, suggesting that Europe has not been this close to a world war in the past 70 years. He criticized European leaders for their handling of the Ukraine conflict, accusing them of dragging the West into a futile and dangerous confrontation.

The Hungarian leader voiced strong opposition to any escalation of the conflict, particularly moves to bring Ukraine into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and expand the frontlines onto Russian soil. Such actions, he warned, could result in foreign troops being stationed in Hungary once again.

Orban concluded by reaffirming Hungary's commitment to its independence and peaceful existence in the Carpathian Basin. "We do not want to participate in any imperial rivalry, nor do we want to get involved in others' hostilities," he said.

