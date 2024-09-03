Von der Leyen pledges to speed up EU enlargement

Xinhua) 08:47, September 03, 2024

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the opening of the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia, on Sept. 2, 2024. The European Union (EU) enlargement will be expedited under the new European Commission set to be formed in the coming months, incumbent and future Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced at an international political conference in Slovenia on Monday. (Daniel Novakovic/STA/Handout via Xinhua)

BLED, Slovenia, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) enlargement will be expedited under the new European Commission set to be formed in the coming months, incumbent and future Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced at an international political conference in Slovenia on Monday.

"Enlargement is an investment in our collective strength and security," von der Leyen said in her speech at the opening of the Bled Strategic Forum, Slovenia's largest annual international political event.

She emphasized the critical importance of integrating the Western Balkans into the EU, noting that "a larger European Union gives us a strong voice in the world."

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar urged global action against climate change, saying, "We should learn how to live with less but better."

The host of the forum, Slovenia's Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon, called on countries to recognize Palestine as a sovereign state and to help end the violence in Gaza. Slovenia recognized the Palestinian state in June.

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar speaks at the opening of the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia, on Sept. 2, 2024. The European Union (EU) enlargement will be expedited under the new European Commission set to be formed in the coming months, incumbent and future Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced at an international political conference in Slovenia on Monday. (Bostjan Podlogar/STA/Handout via Xinhua)

Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon speaks at the opening of the Bled Strategic Forum in Bled, Slovenia, on Sept. 2, 2024. The European Union (EU) enlargement will be expedited under the new European Commission set to be formed in the coming months, incumbent and future Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced at an international political conference in Slovenia on Monday. (Bostjan Podlogar/STA/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)