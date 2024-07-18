European parliament approves von der Leyen's second term as EU Commission head

Xinhua) 21:15, July 18, 2024

Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 18, 2024. The European Parliament on Thursday approved von der Leyen's bid for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

STRASBOURG, France, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The European Parliament on Thursday approved Germany's Ursula von der Leyen's bid for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission.

Von der Leyen garnered 401 votes in the 720-seat chamber, exceeding the majority required to maintain her position as the head of the EU's executive body. In the secret ballot, 284 members voted against her.

Ursula von der Leyen (C) makes a statement at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 18, 2024. The European Parliament on Thursday approved von der Leyen's bid for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Ursula von der Leyen (C) makes a statement at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 18, 2024. The European Parliament on Thursday approved von der Leyen's bid for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 18, 2024. The European Parliament on Thursday approved von der Leyen's bid for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)