European parliament approves von der Leyen's second term as EU Commission head
Ursula von der Leyen makes a statement at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 18, 2024. The European Parliament on Thursday approved von der Leyen's bid for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
STRASBOURG, France, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The European Parliament on Thursday approved Germany's Ursula von der Leyen's bid for a second five-year term as president of the European Commission.
Von der Leyen garnered 401 votes in the 720-seat chamber, exceeding the majority required to maintain her position as the head of the EU's executive body. In the secret ballot, 284 members voted against her.
