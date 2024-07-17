Home>>
First plenary session of newly-elected European Parliament held in France
(Xinhua) 09:22, July 17, 2024
The first plenary session of the newly-elected European Parliament is held in Strasbourg, France, July 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Dingzhe)
Photos
