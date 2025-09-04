Xi urges remembering history, honoring martyrs, cherishing peace and forging a better future in V-Day speech

(People's Daily App) 10:17, September 04, 2025

"Together, we remember history, honor the martyrs, cherish peace, and forge a better future," Chinese President Xi Jinping said on September 3 in Beijing while addressing a gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

