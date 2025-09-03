Xi signs order to commend parade troops

Xinhua) 19:01, September 03, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Wednesday signed an order to commend all personnel who participated in the military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The order stated that the troops reviewed in the parade on Wednesday delivered a spectacular event that has carried forward the spirit forged in the resistance war, embodied the characteristics of the times, showcased the demeanor of a major country, and displayed the strength of a powerful military.

The parade has fully demonstrated the resolve and strength of the people's armed forces in resolutely defending national sovereignty, security and development interests, and in safeguarding world peace, according to the order.

It called on all units and service members of the armed forces to learn from the reviewed troops and strive to achieve the centenary goal of the Chinese People's Liberation Army and to accelerate the building of the people's military into world-class forces.

