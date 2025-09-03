Xi meets Indonesian President Prabowo

Xinhua) 18:28, September 03, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. Prabowo is on a special trip to China to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that as major countries in the Global South, China and Indonesia should work together to oppose unilateral bullying, safeguard regional peace and stability, and uphold international fairness and justice.

Xi made the remarks in his meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is on a special trip to China to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Xi noted that President Prabowo has come to China to attend the commemorative events despite difficulties, showing the importance he attaches to China-Indonesia relations and the sincere friendship of the Indonesian people toward the Chinese people.

China supports President Prabowo's governance, Indonesia's restoration of order and stability as soon as possible, and the development and growth of Indonesia, Xi said.

Xi pointed out that no matter how the international situation changes, China and Indonesia have always carried forward the spirit of independence, adhered to the path of win-win cooperation, and demonstrated the responsibility of major countries for peaceful development.

China is willing to work with Indonesia to carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and the Bandung Spirit, and promote the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future at a high level, Xi said.

Xi stressed that the two sides should work to promote the stable and long-term development of bilateral relations and play an exemplary role in the region and even around the world.

Xi urged the two countries to expand two-way opening-up and enhance cooperation in critical minerals, digital economy, artificial intelligence, and agriculture and fishery.

China stands ready to share with Indonesia its experience in poverty eradication, facilitate personnel exchanges and enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Xi said.

The relations with China are a high priority of Indonesia's foreign policy, Prabowo said, adding that the relations between the two countries are at their best in history.

Indonesia looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in fields including trade, investment, finance and infrastructure, Prabowo said.

Senior Chinese officials Cai Qi and Wang Yi were present at the meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. Prabowo is on a special trip to China to attend the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)