Xi addresses V-Day reception
(Xinhua) 14:39, September 03, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday addressed a reception held as part of the commemorative activities to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
