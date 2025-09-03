Xi addresses V-Day reception

Xinhua) 14:39, September 03, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday addressed a reception held as part of the commemorative activities to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)