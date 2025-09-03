Xi greets foreign delegation heads to attend V-Day commemorations

Xinhua) 09:14, September 03, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and his wife Peng Liyuan pose for a group photo with the heads of foreign delegations and their spouses ahead of a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan greeted the heads of foreign delegations and their spouses ahead of China's V-Day commemorations to be held in Tian'anmen Square Wednesday morning.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and foreign leaders walk to Tian'anmen Rostrum ahead of a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, and foreign leaders walk to Tian'anmen Rostrum ahead of a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

