Xi ascends Tian'anmen Rostrum, greets war veterans

Xinhua) 09:13, September 03, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, shakes hands with war veterans at Tian'anmen Rostrum in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. China on Wednesday held a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping ascended Tian'anmen Rostrum and shook hands with war veterans attending V-Day commemorations.

