Xi meets Malaysian prime minister

September 02, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met here with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday.

Anwar is in China for commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Xi noted that China and Malaysia have successfully ushered in a new "Golden 50 Years" for their bilateral ties. Recalling his state visit to Malaysia in April, Xi said the two sides had reached important consensus on building a high-level strategic China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

The Chinese side is willing to work with the Malaysian side to advance the building of the China-Malaysia community with a shared future, contributing to regional and world peace and development, Xi said.

He said that both sides should deepen their all-round strategic coordination, and firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.

He also called on the two sides to foster cooperation in emerging industries such as artificial intelligence, new energy and semiconductor, and to ensure high-quality implementation of major projects such as the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" and the East Coast Rail Link.

Efforts should be made to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, jointly defend international fairness and justice, and safeguard the shared interests of the Global South, Xi said.

Noting that Xi's state visit to Malaysia was very successful, Anwar said the Global Governance Initiative put forward by Xi is of great significance to elevating the level of global governance.

The Malaysian side attaches great importance to this special strategic partnership between the two sides, and is willing to deepen their cooperation in all fields to bring more benefits to people in the two countries, Anwar said.

