Xi meets Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh

Xinhua) 10:31, September 02, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2025. Khurelsukh is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met here with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Tuesday morning.

Xi pointed out that both sides should take the building of a China-Mongolia community with a shared future as the guide to strengthen strategic mutual trust, deepen development integration and promote people-to-people exchanges, thus continuously injecting momentum into the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Regardless of changes in the international landscape, China will remain a trustworthy and reliable partner for Mongolia, Xi said, urging both sides to carefully safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations, deepen the alignment of development strategies, and work together to advance their respective modernization processes.

Noting that the Global Governance Initiative proposed by China aims to better address global challenges, Xi said China is willing to work with Mongolia to implement this initiative.

Maintaining permanent good-neighborly friendship with China and engaging in long-term mutually beneficial cooperation are the priorities of Mongolia's foreign policy, Khurelsukh said, adding that Mongolia will continue to adhere to the one-China principle and firmly support China's positions on issues related to Taiwan, Xizang, Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

He said that Mongolia looks forward to exploring the potential for economic and trade cooperation between the two countries, enhancing connectivity, promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, and achieving more outcomes in the development of bilateral relations.

Mongolia highly appreciates the Global Governance Initiative and is willing to work with China to provide mutual support and closely collaborate on the international stage to safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Khurelsukh said.

The two sides signed multiple bilateral cooperation documents in areas such as customs, metrology and media.

