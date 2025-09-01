Xi addresses SCO summit meeting in China's Tianjin
Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and delivers a speech titled "Staying True to SCO Founding Mission And Ushering in a Better Future" in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in north China's port city of Tianjin Monday morning.
Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with other leaders and representatives attending the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 1, 2025. Xi chaired the meeting and delivered a speech titled "Staying True to SCO Founding Mission And Ushering in a Better Future." (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)
Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and delivers a speech titled "Staying True to SCO Founding Mission And Ushering in a Better Future" in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)
