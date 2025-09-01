Xi addresses SCO summit meeting in China's Tianjin

Xinhua) 20:57, September 01, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping chairs the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and delivers a speech titled "Staying True to SCO Founding Mission And Ushering in a Better Future" in Tianjin, north China, Sept. 1, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in north China's port city of Tianjin Monday morning.

