Xi calls for joint efforts to promote correct historical perspective on WWII

Xinhua) 16:55, September 01, 2025

TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said China is ready to work with all parties to promote a correct historical perspective on World War II.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting in Tianjin.

Xi called for joint efforts to resolutely safeguard the fruits of the WWII victory and deliver more benefits to the entire humanity through the reform of the global governance system and the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

