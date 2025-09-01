Home>>
Xi calls for actions to defend int'l fairness, justice
(Xinhua) 16:53, September 01, 2025
TIANJIN, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for actions to defend international fairness and justice.
Xi made the remarks while addressing the "Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus" Meeting in Tianjin.
"We should continue to unequivocally oppose hegemonism and power politics, practice true multilateralism, and stand as a pillar in promoting a multipolar world and greater democracy in international relations," he said.
