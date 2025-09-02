Xi meets Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Xinhua) 09:12, September 02, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2025. Mirziyoyev is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met here with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Tuesday.

China supports Uzbekistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, and development interests, Xi said.

China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to accelerate the alignment of development strategies, advance the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, and strengthen cooperation in joint scientific research, green energy, medical and health care, emergency management, artificial intelligence, poverty reduction, and other fields, while expanding cultural, educational, tourism, and local exchanges, Xi noted.

Both sides should make good use of the China-Uzbekistan law enforcement and security cooperation mechanism to jointly combat the "three evil forces" of terrorism, extremism, and separatism, and to address security risks and challenges, said Xi.

Xi emphasized that China and Uzbekistan should firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core, practice true multilateralism, jointly implement the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), defend the outcomes of the victory in World War II, and safeguard the hard-won peace and tranquility.

Mirziyoyev said that Uzbekistan appreciates China's long-term valuable support for its economic and social development and the improvement of people's livelihoods, noting that Uzbekistan is willing to work with China to further advance the development of the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

Uzbekistan fully supports the GGI proposed by President Xi Jinping, Mirziyoyev said, adding that this initiative aligns with the needs of global governance and embodies profound strategic vision.

Uzbekistan is willing to work with China to jointly implement this initiative and promote the international order toward a more just and equitable direction, Mirziyoyev said.

After the meeting, the two heads of state witnessed the exchange of multiple bilateral cooperation documents in areas such as development strategy alignment, mutual establishment of cultural centers, and medical services.

The two sides also signed cooperation documents in fields such as economic and technological cooperation, digital economy, market regulation, aerospace, and customs.

