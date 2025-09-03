Home>>
Xi appears at center of Tian'anmen Rostrum
(Xinhua) 09:11, September 03, 2025
BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared at the center of Tian'anmen Rostrum in central Beijing ahead of the country's V-Day commemorations on Wednesday morning.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.