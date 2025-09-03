Xi appears at center of Tian'anmen Rostrum

Xinhua) 09:11, September 03, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping appeared at the center of Tian'anmen Rostrum in central Beijing ahead of the country's V-Day commemorations on Wednesday morning.

