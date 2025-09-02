Xi meets Tajik president

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 2, 2025. Rahmon is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday met with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, who is in China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit 2025, as well as commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

Noting that China is Tajikistan's largest trading partner, Xi said China is willing to work with Tajikistan to build a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future.

The two countries should strengthen the alignment of their development strategies and advance cooperation in various fields, Xi said, adding that China is ready to encourage more domestic enterprises to invest in Tajikistan.

Xi called on the two sides to keep enhancing counter-terrorism cooperation to safeguard common strategic interests, jointly implement the Global Governance Initiative, and promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system.

Both China and Tajikistan made huge sacrifices for the victory in World War II, and they should resolutely safeguard the fruits of the victory, working together to advance the noble cause of world peace and development, Xi said.

Rahmon said Tajikistan is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in a wide range of fields, and welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest and operate businesses in Tajikistan. He said Tajikistan fully supports the Global Governance Initiative put forward by Xi and is willing to work with China in its implementation to make global governance more reasonable and efficient.

The two sides signed multiple bilateral cooperation documents in areas including connectivity, green low-carbon development, and the digital economy.

