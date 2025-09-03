Xi addresses gathering marking 80th anniversary of victory over Japanese aggression

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech during a grand gathering to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday addressed a grand gathering in Beijing's Tian'anmen Square to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

